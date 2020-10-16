1,023 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire this week
145 cases on Friday
There have been 1,023 positive cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this week.
The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures for Friday show 145 cases in Greater Lincolnshire, with 65 in Lincolnshire, 26 in North Lincolnshire and 54 in North East Lincolnshire.
It means means there have been 2,450 cases for the month.
NHS figures have reported four further deaths in the region this week with two each at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.
No further deaths were confirmed in hospitals on Friday.
The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, included increased by eight this week.
It includes two further deaths of Lincolnshire residents.
Nationally, on Friday cases increased by 15,650 to 689,257 while deaths jumped by 136 to 43,429.
This week has seen a number of changes nationally, including the introduction of a new three-tier lockdown system dividing the nation into medium (tier 1), high (tier 2) and very high (tier 3) level areas.
The move saw Lincolnshire’s neighbour Nottinghamshire put into the second-highest tier of measures, which will see see mixing between different households or support bubbles stopped. The rule of six will be expanded to apply outdoors as well as inside.
Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for COVID-19 risk which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.
Since then nearly half of the country has been moved into the higher tiers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson though has insisted he won’t yet put the country into a second national lockdown.
Health professionals, however, believe a two-week short circuit breaker may help alleviate the pressures on the NHS during the winter period.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, October 16
6,897 cases (up 145)
- 4,730 in Lincolnshire (up 65)
- 1,474 in North Lincolnshire (up 26)
- 838 in North East Lincolnshire (up 54)
417 deaths (up two)
- 288 from Lincolnshire (up two)
- 91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 38 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 282 hospital deaths (no change)
- 152 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 124 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
689,257 UK cases, 43,429 deaths