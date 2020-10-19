407 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this weekend

There have been 407 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this weekend.

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures for Sunday show 215 cases in Lincolnshire, 78 in North Lincolnshire and 114 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 2,857 cases for the month.

NHS figures have reported two further deaths in the region this weekend, with one each at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.

However, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, increased by four.

It includes three further deaths of Lincolnshire residents and one North East Lincolnshire resident

Nationally, cases increased to 722,409 while deaths jumped to 43,646.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

Nearly half of the country has been moved into the higher tiers, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he won’t yet put the country into a second national lockdown — despite claims over the weekend the number of areas in higher alert statuses was “national lockdown by the backdoor”.

Nationally, the government is trying to agree with Greater Manchester leaders on the terms of the area entering into tier 3 lockdown, suffering the worst restrictions.

The Daily Mail has reported this morning that England’s deputy chief medical officer has admitted to Manchester MPs he would prefer a hospitality closing time of 6pm, telling them there was little evidence the 10pm curfew was working.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, October 18

7,449 cases (up 407)

4,945 in Lincolnshire (up 215)

1,552 in North Lincolnshire (up 78)

952 in North East Lincolnshire (up 114)

421 deaths (up four)

291 from Lincolnshire (up three)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

39 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 284 hospital deaths (up two)

153 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

125 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

722,409 UK cases, 43,646 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.