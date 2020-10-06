£6.5m expansion planned at Spilsby special school
The school’s capacity will increase by 20 places
Construction will begin in early 2021 on an expansion costing just over £6.5 million at a special school in Spilsby, including a new block with additional facilities.
Lincolnshire County Council is investing £50 million in improving and expanding special schools across the county over the next few years.
The latest project will involve extensive remodelling of the existing buildings at Eresby Special School in Spilsby and its capacity will increase by an additional 20 places.
The new block will include five classrooms, a hall, ICT and science spaces, as well as small group rooms, hygiene facilities and staff and meeting spaces.
The existing school will be remodelled to provide a design/technology and art room, a physiotherapy space, a visiting professional/therapy space, a parents’ room, a hygiene suite, a disabled toilet and staff/administration spaces.
Works are expected to be completed in early 2022.
Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “We want all local children to get a great start in life, and a good education is key to that.
“That’s why we are investing £50m in improving and expanding special schools across the county over the next few years.
“This will be the third project to begin construction, following Boston Endeavour Academy and The Willoughby Academy in Bourne.
“These improvements will ensure all children in the local area are able to receive high quality education as near their family and local community as possible.”