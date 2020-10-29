Another record day for COVID cases as Northern Lincolnshire put into tier 2 lockdown

There has been a second consecutive record day for coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, as Northern Lincolnshire will go into “high” tier 2 restrictions from Saturday.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Thursday evening showed a total of 391 new cases, with 202 in Lincolnshire, 61 in North Lincolnshire and 128 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means there have been now been 6,351 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire in October.

It has been confirmed this afternoon that North and North East Lincolnshire will go into tier 2 (high) lockdown from midnight on Saturday, October 31. See what the new rules mean.

The area will get £1million in additional funding and leaders in those areas affected have already had their say, urging residents to “stay strong”.

According to the latest data, in North East Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 320 people per 100,000. This increases to 402 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 225 per 100,000 in the over 60s.

In North Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 196 people per 100,000. This increases to 272 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 131 per 100,000 in the over 60s.

NHS figures reported two new COVID-related deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Meanwhile, the government’s coronavirus dashboard, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, reported the deaths of five residents in Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 23,065 to 965,340, while deaths jumped by 280 to 45,955.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

On Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s leaders said the area would remain in its “current status quo”.

Derek Ward Lincolnshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Looking at our current data, in my professional opinion, there is no reason to change our alert level at this point.”

Elsewhere the fallout of Nottinghamshire moving into tier three continues as more details have been revealed around restrictions – including travel into and out of the area.

Lincolnshire Police have also been encouraging people to be safe with their Halloween celebrations this year, including when trick or treating.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, October 29

10,943 cases (up 391)

6,938 in Lincolnshire (up 202)

2,133 in North Lincolnshire (up 61)

1,872 in North East Lincolnshire (up 128)

460 deaths (up give)

318 from Lincolnshire (up five)

95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

47 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 303 hospital deaths (up two)

162 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

134 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

965,340 UK cases, 45,955 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.