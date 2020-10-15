Another seven Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases

A further seven schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 15 that it is working with 57 schools with COVID-19 infections.

North East Lincolnshire’s figure stands at 22, and there are at least six in North Lincolnshire, while the University of Lincoln confirmed 37 positive cases on Wednesday.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Community Learning in Partnership (Gainsborough), Grantham Preparatory International School, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (Horncastle), St Michael’s Primary School (Thorpe on the Hill), University Academy Long Sutton and Denton Primary School (Grantham).

In addition, De Aston School in Market Rasen, which is not currently on the council’s list, told parents on Wednesday it was aware of a member of its school community who tested positive for COVID-19.

Headteacher Simon Porter issued a further letter on Thursday saying that the student who tested positive is in Year 7 and was last in school during the morning of Monday, October 12 and only attended tutor base before going home.

After the time of publication it was revealed that Bourne Academy sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that three students from its school community have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these students on is in Year 12 and two are siblings in Year 9.

Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) and Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) are the schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 57 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

There have been some concerns by people as to why certain schools are still on the list which they believe to already be “in-active”.

Mr Fox added: “When there is a positive result at a school, it is considered an active case for 14 days from the onset of the person’s symptoms. If there is another positive test at the school during that period, that 14 day period starts afresh.

“So if there are multiple cases, the school will only be considered a closed case 14 days after the last positive test. This is why some schools remain on the active case list longer than others. If there is a new positive result after a school has been moved to the closed case list, it will once again become an active case and this process will restart.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School and Priory City of Lincoln Academy are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

North East Lincolnshire

There are currently 22 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.

The list is made up of 18 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.

South Axholme Academy, Epworth

Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe

St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe

Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber

Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe

Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.