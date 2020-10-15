Another seven Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases
Over 80 schools across Greater Lincolnshire
A further seven schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 15 that it is working with 57 schools with COVID-19 infections.
North East Lincolnshire’s figure stands at 22, and there are at least six in North Lincolnshire, while the University of Lincoln confirmed 37 positive cases on Wednesday.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Community Learning in Partnership (Gainsborough), Grantham Preparatory International School, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (Horncastle), St Michael’s Primary School (Thorpe on the Hill), University Academy Long Sutton and Denton Primary School (Grantham).
In addition, De Aston School in Market Rasen, which is not currently on the council’s list, told parents on Wednesday it was aware of a member of its school community who tested positive for COVID-19.
Headteacher Simon Porter issued a further letter on Thursday saying that the student who tested positive is in Year 7 and was last in school during the morning of Monday, October 12 and only attended tutor base before going home.
After the time of publication it was revealed that Bourne Academy sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that three students from its school community have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these students on is in Year 12 and two are siblings in Year 9.
Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) and Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) are the schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 57 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
There have been some concerns by people as to why certain schools are still on the list which they believe to already be “in-active”.
Mr Fox added: “When there is a positive result at a school, it is considered an active case for 14 days from the onset of the person’s symptoms. If there is another positive test at the school during that period, that 14 day period starts afresh.
“So if there are multiple cases, the school will only be considered a closed case 14 days after the last positive test. This is why some schools remain on the active case list longer than others. If there is a new positive result after a school has been moved to the closed case list, it will once again become an active case and this process will restart.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School and Priory City of Lincoln Academy are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
North East Lincolnshire
There are currently 22 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.
The list is made up of 18 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.
- South Axholme Academy, Epworth
- Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe
- St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe
- Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber
- Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe
- Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.