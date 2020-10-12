Boston school with five COVID-19 cases closes for two weeks

A school in Boston with five confirmed cases of coronavirus has shut for two weeks.

Mr J Kelwick, headteacher at Hawthorn Tree School, wrote in a letter to parents and carers on Sunday that the school has had a further three cases of COVID-19 brought to its attention in the past 24 hours, so there is now a total of five.

Mr Kelwick, along with Chair of Governors Mr John Ailsby, decided to close the school with immediate effect for 14 days after advice from the Lincolnshire Health Protection Team, Public Health England and Department for Education.

The period of 14 days was set by the last positive case’s date of testing.

The school will remain closed until Friday, October 23 and all learning will move online. As this was scheduled as a training day and the start of half-term, the school will not reopen until Monday, November 2.

The immediate closure of the school bubble to all staff and children will allow a period of self-isolation for those that could have come into contact with the person who has tested positive.