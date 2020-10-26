Celebrate Gainsborough Illuminate event at home

People in Gainsborough are being encouraged to celebrate the annual Illuminate event from home by making their own lanterns.

Every year, the town of Gainsborough remembers its link with the Mayflower Pilgrims’ story on November 26, the same day as Thanksgiving, by parading lanterns through the street.

This year, due to COVID-19, this won’t be possible and West Lindsey District Council is instead celebrating the annual Illuminate event by inviting residents to get creative.

People can get a specially designed lantern toolkit and make their own, before displaying it in a window at home on the evening of the event and sharing it on social media, using #OneSmallCandle.

Gainsborough will be connecting to partners in Boston and North Nottinghamshire to commemorate the Mayflower’s journey on the same day.

The event will be in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage from England to America in 1620, which took some of the Pilgrims from the region.

Anna Scott, Mayflower 400 Officer at the council, said: “We’re delighted that we are able to carry on with our event in this form.

“Although it may be a little different, we’re looking forward to seeing what creations people come up with at home, bringing the community together and lighting up the streets of Gainsborough.”

For design inspiration and a guide on how to make your lantern, visit the Discover Gainsborough website here.