COVID-19 cases soar by 1,800 this week in Greater Lincolnshire, 16 deaths

There have been 1,837 cases of coronavirus and 16 COVID-19 related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire this week so far.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Friday showed a total of 385 new cases, with 208 in Lincolnshire, 78 in North Lincolnshire and 99 in North East Lincolnshire.

The government’s coronavirus dashboard, which includes deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, reported the deaths of two residents in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.

NHS figures confirmed two new COVID-related deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust with another one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust facilities.

The latest figures mean there have been now been 6,736 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire in October and 66 deaths.

In September there were 820 cases — an increase of 820% — while in August there were 204.

Nationally, cases increased by 24,405 to 989,745, while deaths jumped by 274 to 46,229.

North and North East Lincolnshire will go into tier 2 (high) lockdown from midnight on Saturday (October 31).

This comes as Grimsby has the highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire. The measures will be reviewed in 14 days.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

Health bosses have said the county “will be one of the last, if not the last” place in the Midlands to go into higher tier lockdown.

The week saw a series of changes with Lincolnshire initially thought to be starting discussions for moving to tier 2 on Wednesday, however bosses chose to maintain the status quo.

Later in the day, however, Newark — which was thought to have avoided going into tier 3 — was included in Nottinghamshire’s lockdown, which suddenly encompassed the county as a whole rather than a few select areas.

Next day the news about North and North East Lincolnshire came through last minute — they were heading up the ranks to tier 2.

As long as other areas are also seeing rises, health bosses say Lincolnshire won’t reach the marker needed for higher tiers.

However, government chiefs could change their mind if numbers change rapidly.

The county could also be subject to a national lockdown if government decides to progress with one — but so far chiefs and ministers have resisted calls.

Lincolnshire is, however, bordered on all but the southern edges by higher restrictions with Nottinghamshire this week being put into Tier 3 (very high) – the toughest restrictions — alongside South Yorkshire last week.

Nearly a third of all coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire have been in the under 30s, but a quarter have been over 60, according to the latest Public Health England data.

ALSO READ: What our neighbours’ tier 2 and 3 restrictions mean for them and for us. Also see the travel advice.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, October 30

11,328 cases (up up 385)

7,146 in Lincolnshire (up 208)

2,211 in North Lincolnshire (up 78)

1,971 in North East Lincolnshire (up 99)

463 deaths (up three)

320 from Lincolnshire (up two)

95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

48 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 306 hospital deaths (up three)

164 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

135 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

989,745 UK cases, 46,229 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.