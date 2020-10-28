COVID-19 outbreak at nine care homes in North East Lincolnshire

Cases of coronavirus within care homes are at the highest since spring in North East Lincolnshire, as figures continue to rise.

North East Lincolnshire Council reported that there are currently nine care homes in the region treating a total of 19 residents with COVID-19.

The report shows an increasing number of cases among old people, which is described as “a worrying trend”.

Despite this, there have not been any COVID-19 related deaths in care homes for over three months in the area.

A total of 1,553 people have now tested positive for the virus in North East Lincolnshire, an increase of 516 over the last week and a sixty-fold increase since the beginning of September.

This is the biggest week on week increase in confirmed cases that has been reported, toppling last week’s increase of 419.

The region’s latest rate of cases stands at 306 per 100,000, which represents a doubling in new cases every seven days on average during the last four weeks.

Geographically cases are occurring in all parts of the borough, but central Grimsby is currently a hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

Comparatively, North East Lincolnshire does still have far lower rates than areas in South Yorkshire, which moved into tier 3 lockdown on October 24.

Lincolnshire will remain in tier 1 for the time being, with Lincolnshire County Council’s director for public health, Derek Ward, stating that there is “no reason to change our alert level at this point”.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that there are now 38 patients with COVID-19 in Grimsby Hospital, as of October 26.

This is the most at any point during the pandemic and has been described as a “substantial increase” since the beginning of October.