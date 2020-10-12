Eight new Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases

Eight more Lincolnshire schools have had positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 12 that it is working with 47 schools with COVID-19 infections.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Birchwood Junior School (Lincoln), Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), Walton Academy (Grantham), Wragby Primary School and Woodlands Academy (Spilsby).

In addition, Westgate Academy in Lincoln confirmed to The Lincolnite that one pupil in the Year 5 bubble tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

The year group were notified not to come in to school on Monday as a precaution and contact tracing is ongoing.

The school is otherwise open as normal and leasing with the Lincolnshire Health Protection Team.

Skegness Academy, which is also not yet on the council’s list, sent a letter to parents advising of a single case of COVID-19 within the school.

King’s School in Grantham confirmed over the weekend that a Year 8 boy has tested positive for coronavirus. Headteacher Simon Pickett sent an email to parents and carers of Year 8 pupils asking them to keep their children at home on Monday, October 12.

Woodlands Academy, Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the council’s list.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 47 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

Skegness Academy

King’s School, Grantham

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary School

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

St Helena’s Primary School, Willoughby

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)

Boston High School

The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

Waddington All Saints Academy

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Gosberton House Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

The Deepings School is the latest to be removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Public Health are also aware of the following two cases at nurseries:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire

There are currently 16 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.

Queensway Day Centre and pre-school nursery in Grimsby is among the most recent to be revealed.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.

South Axholme Academy, Epworth

Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe

St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe

Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber

Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe

Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.