Eight new Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases
Almost 50 schools now affected
Eight more Lincolnshire schools have had positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 12 that it is working with 47 schools with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Birchwood Junior School (Lincoln), Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), Walton Academy (Grantham), Wragby Primary School and Woodlands Academy (Spilsby).
In addition, Westgate Academy in Lincoln confirmed to The Lincolnite that one pupil in the Year 5 bubble tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The year group were notified not to come in to school on Monday as a precaution and contact tracing is ongoing.
The school is otherwise open as normal and leasing with the Lincolnshire Health Protection Team.
Skegness Academy, which is also not yet on the council’s list, sent a letter to parents advising of a single case of COVID-19 within the school.
King’s School in Grantham confirmed over the weekend that a Year 8 boy has tested positive for coronavirus. Headteacher Simon Pickett sent an email to parents and carers of Year 8 pupils asking them to keep their children at home on Monday, October 12.
Woodlands Academy, Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 47 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- Skegness Academy
- King’s School, Grantham
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary School
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- St Helena’s Primary School, Willoughby
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)
- Boston High School
- The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Gosberton House Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
The Deepings School is the latest to be removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Public Health are also aware of the following two cases at nurseries:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
There are currently 16 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.
Queensway Day Centre and pre-school nursery in Grimsby is among the most recent to be revealed.
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.
- South Axholme Academy, Epworth
- Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe
- St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe
- Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber
- Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe
- Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.