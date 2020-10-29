Elderly man assaulted in Louth
Luckily he was uninjured
A 70-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in Louth, but he did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
Lincolnshire Police received a call reporting the assault on Rosemary Lane at around 10.30am on October 27.
Police released an image of a man on October 29 that they wish to identify and speak to as they believe he may have information that will help with their enquiries.
However, the force did not specify whether the pictured man is a suspect or a witness.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 125 of October 27.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.