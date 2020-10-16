Elderly man dies in crash with lorry
Cambridgeshire man died near Boston
A man in his 70s from Cambridgeshire has died after a crash on the A17 Sutterton bypass near Boston on Thursday evening.
The collision was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 11.12pm on Thursday, October 15 and involved a blue Honda Jazz and a lorry.
Police have since confirmed that the driver of the car sadly died and his next of kin are aware.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage and anyone with information is being urged to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 527 of October 15.