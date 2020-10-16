Five adorable pups stolen in RSPCA scam near Lincoln
A woman was arrested
Two adult dogs and five pups were stolen from a home in Branston Booths by individuals claiming to be working in partnership with the RSPCA.
The Chihuahuas were stolen in late August before the incident was later reported to police when the dogs were not returned as promised.
The adult dogs are named Eve and Toby. The puppies are called Majorie, Skye, Scampi, Remy and Cuthbert and it is believed they were advertised on the Facebook group ‘Breeds in Need’.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.
Lincolnshire Police published an appeal for information on Friday, October 16, saying: “Our officers would like to make sure that the dogs are safe and well.
“It is believed they were advertised on a Facebook group ‘Breeds in Need’. If you have one of the dogs, or have any information to help with the investigation, please contact DS George Wynn or DC Ravi Gerwal.
“All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 103 of September 15.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.