Lincoln cafe puts on ‘heart attack’ food challenge

A Lincoln cafe has launched a breakfast eating challenge as a final roll of the dice to keep the business alive.

Harty’s Cafe at Hykeham Green started ‘The Heart Attack’ on Thursday to try and get more customers in a quirky way after constant fears of closure.

Challengers have 30 minutes to complete the plate, which consists of five sausages, five pieces of bacon, three eggs, four slices of toast and two fried slices, all on a bed of chips, as well as large bowls of mushrooms, beans and chopped tomatoes, and a hot drink.

If you successfully finish the challenge, the meal is free and you get to go on the wall of fame, otherwise it costs £20 and a place on the wall of shame.

Harty’s take bookings for the heart attack challenge, with a £5 deposit to ensure everything is ready for when the competitor walks through the door.

So far, just one entrant has tried to tackle it, but failed after giving up with six minutes remaining.

Jo Hart, owner of Harty’s Cafe, said: “We only opened at the beginning of the year, so COVID-19 has really affected business for us.

“We’ve tried everything to stay afloat, afternoon teas, takeaway services, you name it, this eating challenge is our last chance.

“We were so close to closing the doors for good, so we wanted to put up a fight rather than accepting our fate.”

Jo used to run a cafe inside the JTF store in Lincoln for seven years, but took the step to open her own cafe in December 2019.

For terms and conditions as well as a contact number to book the challenge, see the Harty’s Cafe Facebook page.