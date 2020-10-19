Lincoln High Street Argos shuts down

The Argos store on Lincoln High Street has now closed for good, with the nearest branch now inside the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Tritton Road.

In 2016 Sainsbury’s completed a £1.4 billion takeover of Home Retail Group, which owned Argos.

All staff were redeployed to the new Argos store when it opened last Friday.

It is not yet known who will take over the now vacant store on in the St Marks retail park.

The large unit used to be part of the former Lincoln St Marks railway station.

An Argos spokesperson said: “Last year we announced a review of our estate, which included plans to close 60-70 standalone Argos stores and open 80 more Argos stores inside Sainsbury’s stores over the next few years.

“As part of those plans our Lincoln Argos store has relocated to inside the Lincoln Sainsbury’s store and opened last Friday.”