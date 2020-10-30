Man injured as cash stolen in Lincoln burglary
The man suffered a minor injury
A man was injured after an alleged burglary in Lincoln on Thursday.
Two men entered a property on Whitehall Terrace off Newland, and assaulted the male occupant at around 12.30am on Thursday, October 29, causing minor injury.
The men then made off with cash and a third male is suspected to have been waiting nearby in a vehicle.
One male was described as black with shaved hair to the sides and a top knot.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
The force also believes there was an individual on a push bike cycling past at the time of the offence.
They also believe there was a couple walking from Whitehall Grove onto Whitehall Terrace at the time of the offence and they are keen to speak to these individuals.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 16 of October 29.