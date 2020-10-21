Meet the North Kesteven Community Champions of 2020

The annual North Kesteven Community Champions Awards virtually honoured local heroes in the district.
The awards organised by the district council aim to recognise the selfless and voluntary work of people within the community.
Over 100 nominations were put forward by the community, with winners coming from a record 12 categories, up from ten in previous years.
It was transferred to a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all winners of the 12 awards were given local champion status.
The awards were announced virtually before a socially distanced photo opportunity for each winner and the relevant sponsor of the award.
Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “I commended every single response across all levels of community consideration, but especially all of those groups which have sprung up to look after the safety, wellbeing and protection of people.
“Without these groups we would have probably struggled to deal with the situation across our communities as well as we have.”
The full list of winners were:
Community Spirit: Jason Snape from Witham St Hughs
Community Spirit, sponsored by Lindum Group. Won by Jason Snape and presented by Freddie Chambers representing Lindum. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Community Spirit – Coronavirus response group: Martin and Timberland Emergency Support
Coronavirus Response Group, sponsored by North Kesteven District Council. Won by Martin and Timberland Emergency Support and presented by Cllr Richard Wright, NKDC leader. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Community Spirit – Individual coronavirus response: Tracey Richardson from Osbournby
Coronavirus Response, sponsored by Doddington Hall and Gardens. Won by Tracey Richardson and presented by Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Good Neighbour: Alan Germon from North Hykeham
Good Neighbour, sponsored by Ringrose Law. Won by Alan Germon, North Hykeham and presented by Alex Bennett, representing Ringrose Law. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Contribution to a Better Environment: Tomas Dickson from North Hykeham
Contribution to a Better Environment, sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy Plan. Won by Tomas Dickson, North Hykeham and presented by John Cole representing Greencoat Capital / Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Contribution to Arts & Culture: Mrs Smith’s Cottage Volunteers, Navenby
Contribution to Arts and Culture, sponsored by Lincs Inspire. Won by Mrs Smiths’ Cottage Volunteers (represented by Brian and Judy Looker) and presented by Rob Allison, Lincs Inspire. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Contribution to Community Safety: Andy Marchant from Branston
Community Safety, sponsored by Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire. Won by Andy Marchant and presented by Marc Jones, PCC for Lincolnshire. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Contribution to Health & Wellbeing: Rainbow Stars, Sleaford
Contribution to Health and Wellbeing, sponsored by Branston Ltd. Won by Rainbow Stars, Sleaford (represented by Jane Peck) and presented by Jackie Baker, Branston. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Contribution to Sport: Samantha Elmsley from Sleaford
Contribution to Sport, sponsored by BETTER. Won by Sammi Elmsley and presented by Chris Ord, BETTER. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Community Business: Greens Stores, Bassingham
Community Business, sponsored by Washingborough Hall Hotel. Won by Michael Sanders and Tracy Raybould from Green Stores Bassingham and presented by Ed Herring from Washingborough Hall Hotel. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation: Angela Pettit from Bracebridge Heath
Longstanding Contribution, sponsored by Your Local Lincs Magazine. Won by Angela Pettit, represented by her husband Martin and presented by Karen James representing Your Local Lincs Magazine. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Young Achiever: George Woodward from North Hykeham
Young Achiever, sponsored by Duncan & Toplis. Won by George Woodward and presented by Jason Hippisley representing Duncan & Toplis. | Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.