Misconduct hearing for Lincolnshire Police officer
Insubordination and unlawful IT access allegations
A Lincolnshire Police constable will face a misconduct hearing later this month over allegations regarding accessing the force’s IT systems and failing to comply with the direction of a supervisor.
It is alleged that PC 581 Frazer Green, who is currently based at Lincolnshire Police headquarters, accessed police systems without lawful authority or reasonable excuse between November 17, 2018 and May 19, 2019.
It is also alleged that he breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Honesty and integrity
- Duties and responsibilities
- Confidentiality
- Orders and instructions
- Discreditable conduct
A gross misconduct hearing will be held in public at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham from October 19 to 22. The hearing will start each day at 10am.