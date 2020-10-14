New Unlocked music festival coming to Newark Showground

The UK’s newest music festival will be launched at Newark Showground next summer.

Unlocked Fest is a three day music festival that will be held at the showground between June 18-20, 2021.

The festival will combine well-known headliners with top DJs and tribute acts from the 90s onwards, as well as funfairs, silent discos, artisan food and drink, and a host of camping options.

Headliners for the event include The Feeling, Craig Charles and Ministry of Sound Classical, with other performers such as 5ive, Space, Republica and Sonique also booked.

Steve Yeardsley, founder of Unlocked, has over 20 years experience working in events and said there’s a real gap in the market for the event.

“Having come out of a year where there have been no events at all, I think there’s a real appetite to attend events again and enjoy great music, food and drink with friends and family in a relaxing and ambient environment.

“Getting the line-up right is key. We’ve all been to festivals where the headliners sing one or two well-known tracks and fill the rest of the set with the new material.

“We really want the music to be familiar, songs that the crowd sing and dance along to all day and night. We’re going to create everyone’s favourite playlist and deliver it live!”

Launch tickets can be booked now via the Unlocked Fest website, with the opportunity of either one payment or a monthly payment plan.

Camping and non-camping tickets are available for the full weekend, with single day tickets being released at some point in 2021.

Adult camping tickets will cost £156, with non-camping costing £132, while youth tickets for 12-17-year-olds will be £100 and £76 respectively.

VIP packages will also be available from £197 upwards and will include priority access to the main arena, as well as an exclusive VIP bar and complimentary drink.