Over 170 coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln

Some 176 students and staff at the University of Lincoln have tested positive for coronavirus.

The data released on Tuesday, October 27 is more than double last week’s figure of 85, although the newest number is less than 1% of the University’s population.

Students living together in a flat in Lincoln have been letting people know they’re self-isolating with quirky post-it note signs in their windows.

Students needing to self-isolate are being supported with their studies and over 300 food boxes have been delivered to them.

A University spokesperson said “There are 176 positive cases confirmed amongst our students and staff (less than 1% of our University population).

“Our dedicated team of staff have been out delivering food boxes seven days a week to any of our students who require them. The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive – the students really appreciate the food boxes and have been impressed by the high-quality and healthy items we provide.

“We are part of a wonderful community here in Lincoln and we do all we can to support one another.

“All students have access to a wide range of academic and professional services to support them and help them make the most of their time here. From the moment they join us, they are welcomed into the Lincoln family and our friendly, close-knit community.

“If students are required to self-isolate, they are well supported to continue with their studies through personal tutors and online access to teaching and learning, library access, health and wellbeing, practical help with food and a variety of online social events, quizzes etc. Our students’ needs are our number one priority.”

Meanwhile, the number of students at Bishop Grosseteste University currently self-isolating due to a positive test result has risen to 12.

Five students and two staff are currently self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive a test result.

A further one member of staff and 79 students are self-isolating as a precautionary measure because a close contact/member of their household has suspected symptoms or tested positive – see the full data here.