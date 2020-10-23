Over 80 COVID-19 patients at Greater Lincolnshire hospitals

More than at the height of the first wave

As of Friday, there are 88 patients with coronavirus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Northern Lincolnshire NHS Foundation Trust facilities.

ULHT has 31 COVID patients, which is almost deouble from the 16 in their care on October 12. NLaG has 57 as the county’s hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the pandemic.

ULHT’s patients are in Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim as Grantham District Hospital remains COVID-free.

NLaG covers hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole, which has seen an increase in the number of patients needing treatment for coronavirus, and some community services.

Peter Reading, Chief Executive at NLaG, said: “Sadly, we are starting to see a rise in the number of people needing hospital care for coronavirus, including a growing number of patients requiring critical care.

“Despite our current local COVID alert level being ‘medium’, we are reaching out to local people now to ask them to support us.

“For us to be able to focus all our efforts on those who really need hospital care, including those suffering from coronavirus or other serious illnesses or injuries, we need people to choose well. By this, I mean choosing well when seeking medical attention and by choosing well in their social lives by following the government guidelines.

“With rising levels of demand and high numbers of extremely unwell people who need to be admitted to a hospital bed, we are urging people not to attend A&E unless it is a genuine emergency.”