Plans for 600 homes and GP surgery near Spilsby

An application will be submitted at the end of October

Plans to build 600 homes and a doctors’ surgery near Spilsby will be unveiled later this week before a planning application is submitted to the council at the end of October.

The proposed Spila Fields development from developers Gin Property (Spilsby) Limited will be on a 35-hectare site to the east of Spilsby. The site is included in East Lindsey District Council’s Local Plan for new housing.

The development will stretch along the eastern boundary of Spilsby between Ashby Road to the north and Halton Road to the south, creating 600 homes of different sizes and tenures.

The site is only accessible by car from the north and south and extends into open countryside, with limited impact on views from the east.

If the soon to be submitted planning application is approved, work will start in the spring/summer of 2021.

East Lindsey District Council recognised the need for more housing inn its 2018 Local Plan and identified the need for a new doctors’ surgery to reach more people and offer wider services.

This aspect has now been approved by the NHS East Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is due to start its own 12-week public consultation.

Developers have set up a website for locals to find out more about the scheme, and they are calling for feedback as they said the current pandemic has ruled out a public consultation event.

The consultation will run from October 14 to 23 and people can leave their comments on the website or write to Robert Doughty Consultancy, 32 High St, Helpringham, Sleaford NG34 0RA.

Stuart Robinson, of developers Gin Property (Spilsby) Limited, said: “We are really excited about this scheme and believe it will be transformative both in terms of economic benefits and for people living locally.

“We feel that this is an ideal time to help create an economic boost for Spilsby and East Lindsey. The area’s businesses, amenities and retail outlets need support to thrive and grow.

“And while Spila Fields has been designed with local people in mind, we also recognise the importance of attracting people from outside to choose to live and work in this lovely area and to contribute to its future success.”