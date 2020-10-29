Police car rammed by van in Lincoln pursuit
Two officers suffered minor injuries
Two men were arrested for drug and driving offences after a pursuit in the Lincoln area in which a police car was rammed into during the early hours of Wednesday.
Officers suffered minor injuries and the police car was rammed into during the chase after a white van failed to stop for police on the A158 near Lincoln at 12.24am on October 28.
Police followed the vehicle which travelled along sections of the A15, A46, A57 and B1190 Doddington Road. The vehicle was then abandoned near to Witham St Hughs.
A police helicopter from the National Police Air Service assisted in the incident.
Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested nearby for drug and driving offences. They have since been released on bail while the police investigation continues.
Luckily only minor injuries to the officers who were rammed during a pursuit in the Lincoln area last night. Combined teamwork from @NottsPoliceARV @lincsCOPter @NPAShq resulted in 2 in custody who are still ‘assisting with enquires’ pic.twitter.com/yeWnufPav2
— Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit (@LincsARV) October 28, 2020