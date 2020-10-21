Police warning after spate of bike thefts in Lincolnshire

A string of motorcycle and scooter thefts in the West Lindsey area could be linked, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Two scooters and two motorcycles were stolen in the Lincolnshire district between Sunday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 20.

At 8am on Sunday, a Piaggio Liberty scooter was stolen outside the Ferndale Care Home in Gainsborough, which has since been found and returned to its owner.

On Monday, two people in Queensway, Sturton-by-Stow reported their vehicles had been taken overnight, a Neco Alex One scooter, and a blue Lexmoto motorbike.

On Tuesday, a resident in Hawthorne Avenue in Scotter told officers that their silver Yamaha Phaser had also been stolen.

Officers are investigating the thefts and believe the incidents to be linked, launching an appeal for anyone who has seen suspicious activity.

If you can help police with the investigation, call 101 and quote incident 195 of October 20.

As well as this, police in Grantham are looking into the theft of two motorbikes on Sandcliffe Road between 10pm on October 18 and 8.50am the next day.

The two bikes, a grey Yamaha with registration FY10 MXD, and a white Generic motorbike with registration FX65 CUU and a modified exhaust, were stolen from a driveway.

If you can assist officers with these Grantham incidents, call 101 and quote incident 64 of October 19.