RAF College Cranwell play parks reopen after £80k refurb
New, modern play parks at RAF Cranwell
RAF College Cranwell has reopened three play parks following an £80,000 renovation project.
They repaired broken areas and added new equipment at High Dyke, West Avenue and Lime Play Parks.
High Dyke now has more equipment for older children, while West Avenue has better facilities for nursery-aged children, and Lime Play Park has new fences and flooring.
The funding was granted by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the leading welfare charity for the Royal Air Force.
Group Captain Gordon Bettington, station commander at RAFC Cranwell, said: “Thank you to the RAF Benevolent Fund for transforming our play packs across the station.
“Watching our children having so much fun on the new equipment has been a genuine joy in these difficult times.”
The RAF Benevolent Fund has also introduced a 24-hour helpline for veterans, serving personnel and any partners who may need emotional support, as well as an online mental wellbeing zone.