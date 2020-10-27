Scunthorpe United postpone next three matches due to coronavirus

Scunthorpe United have postponed their next three league games as eight unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19 after testing on Monday.

The Iron has seen a rising number of cases amongst playing and coaching staff, with a further 10 having to self-isolating due to coming into close contact with the eight players.

This leaves just 10 players available and, as a precaution, training for the unaffected players and staff will stop for seven days.

Due to these cases, the club has advised the EFL that it is unable to safely fulfil the Sky Bet League Two fixtures against Salford City (October 27), Colchester United (October 30) and Port Vale (November 3) at present.

In a statement Scunthorpe said: “The club is following all of Public Health England and the EFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will not name the players in question.

“We ask that their request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.

“We wish those affected a swift and safe recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to the club soon.”

Meanwhile, iFollow match passes that have already been bought for the postponed games can be used for the rearranged fixtures.