Six more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 on Thursday
97 schools and 12 nurseries
A further six schools with positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 29 that it is working with 97 schools and 12 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest schools to be added to the council’s list on Thursday are: Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (Alford), Sturton by Stow Primary School, Wyberton Primary School (Boston), Burton Hathow Preparatory School (Lincoln) and Huttoft Primary and Nursery School (Alford).
Giles Academy in Old Leake, which is not yet on the council’s list, confirmed on Sunday that a student in Year 10 had tested positive for coronavirus. That student has been self-isolating with his family since October 16 due to a family member being symptomatic.
In a follow-up letter later the same day, the school confirmed that there was also a positive COVID-19 case of a student in Year 8. A decision was made to isolate the Year 8 cohort, with those students able to return to school on November 6.
Friskney All Saints C O E Primary School also reportedly has a case and the school was contacted for confirmation, but there was no reply by the time of publication.
Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) and YPLP (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed.
Blyton cum Laughton CE Primary School, Community Learning in Partnership (Gainsborough), Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School, Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham), St Nicholas Primary (Boston), Swinderby All Saints Primary School and University Academy Holbeach were removed from the council’s list on Thursday as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Tony McGinty, consultant in public health, said: “As of this morning, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 97 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools continue to report the situation to us and are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus when schools return – this will mean some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary during half term. Because of the length of isolation periods involved this may affect return to school for some people.
“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.
“However, the majority of schools will fully open next week, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Huttoft Primary and Nursery School
- Giles Academy, Old Leake
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas CE Primary Academy, Boston
- White Wood’s Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- Village pre-school at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Primary School, Deeping St James
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
Public Health are also aware of the following 12 nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- Smartie Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
North East Lincolnshire
There are 31 schools, pre-schools/early years and other education settings with active cases in North East Lincolnshire, according to the latest available data provided on Monday, October 26.
Meanwhile, Cleethorpes Academy sent a letter to parents/carers on Thursday stating that all students must wear a suitable face covering when travelling to and from school and when in corridors and other communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be observed.
This will be discussed with all students on Monday, November 2, who may remove the coverings in all classrooms.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.