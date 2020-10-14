The latest visiting restrictions at Lincoln and Boston hospitals

Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim will only allow one visitor per patient per day after United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust reviewed its visiting arrangements.

Visiting will still be possible on hospital wards by booking a slot in advance.

However, from Thursday, October 15, the new restrictions will come into place and only one visitor will be allowed per ward bay at any one time, regardless of the bay size.

In addition, people will no longer be allowed to visit unless they wear a mask. Any exceptions to these requirements will be made at the discretion of the clinical team.

Visiting remains restricted at Grantham Hospital as it continues as a COVID-free green site.

Arrangements around birthing partners for maternity care also remain unchanged.

See full guidance here around visiting, including what items can be brought in for patients.

Director of Nursing Dr Karen Dunderdale said: “We have been pleased to welcome visitors back onto our wards since July, as we recognise the importance of our patients being able to see their loved ones during their stay in hospital.

“However, this needs to be balanced against the risks associated with having increasing numbers of people on our hospital sites during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the safety of our patients and staff as a priority, we have determined that we need to limit the number of visitors on each ward at any one time, and ensure that anyone entering our hospitals wears a mask.

“We know that this may be difficult for some people who cannot wear masks and have a loved one in hospital, and we would encourage them to work with the wards to identify other ways to keep in touch, such as by video call or, where possible, meeting up outside.”