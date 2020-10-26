Three-storey cannabis farm found in Grimsby
But nobody was arrested yet
Police have discovered a cannabis farm that was growing thousands of plants on three floors of a house in Grimsby.
Officers raided the house on the junction of Freeman Street and Garibaldi Street in the town on Friday, October 23.
Thousands of cannabis plants were found at the property, spread across three floors of the building, as well as growing equipment.
Evidence is being gathered while the farm is being dismantled and the electricity supply is made safe again.
There have currently been no arrests in connection with the farm, and police are appealing for information about the premises.
If you can help, call 101 and quote log 265 of October 23, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.