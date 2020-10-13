TV star Shane Richie spotted in Lincoln

He picked up a brand new motorhome in the city

Television star and former Eastenders actor Shane Richie was spotted in Lincoln and has been offered a tour of the cathedral on his next visit.

The BAFTA award-winning is arguably best known for his role as Alfie Moon in Eastenders and last year he presented Caravanning With Shane Richie.

During his time in the city he also picked up his brand-new motorhome from luxury motorhome dealer Camper UK, which is located on Deacon Road in Lincoln.

Photos show him at the top of Lincoln Castle, viewing Lincoln Cathedral and at the Stonebow during his visit to the city on October 1, which the Lincoln-based firm has now posted publicly about.

Let us know next time you've got friends over @Camper_UK – We'll give them a tour of the cathedral! — Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) October 13, 2020

Shane has an ongoing partnership with the Lincoln-based firm and does some voiceovers and social media posts for them.

When BAFTA award winning actor @realshanerichie arranged an appointment at Camper UK in Lincoln to purchase a new motorhome, Managing Director, Dean, knew just the van: the new Geist by LMC Explorer Premium I 650 G… https://t.co/ZdT7YWcqcI pic.twitter.com/KH5voRF326 — CamperUK (@Camper_UK) October 8, 2020

Dean knew just the motorhome for @realshanerichie and so preparation began. But, in the true spirit of Halloween we played a little ‘trick or treat’ on Shane when he came to our showroom. He doesn’t seem to be impressed by our ‘Rascal’ van, does he? #mycamperuk #staycation pic.twitter.com/dXAvm3VXLb — CamperUK (@Camper_UK) October 6, 2020

He has teamed up with Camper UK to advertise a £1,000 give-away from the motorhome dealership to spend in their on-site accessories store or leisure park.

To enter people need to post an image of themselves in their motorhome enjoying their favourite UK hotspot with the hashtag #MyCamperUK.

Shane will also post more photos of himself as he tours the country in his Lincoln-bought motorhome.