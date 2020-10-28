Woman burgled house just months after prison release

She’ll likely go back to prison

A woman has admitted burgling a home near Bourne just three months after she was released from prison following previous burglaries in South Witham and Stamford.

Elizabeth Biddle, 43, pleaded guilty to the burglary in Edenham Road, Hanthorpe, during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard items included jewellery, car keys, medals and coins were stolen during the burglary on the bank holiday afternoon of August 31, this year.

Biddle, formerly of Crabtree, Paston in Peterborough, appeared in court by video-link from custody at Peterborough prison.

A second woman has denied the same burglary charge.

Jodie Springer, 37, also of Crabtree, Paston in Peterborough, will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court in February next year.

Biddle also pleaded guilty to a second burglary carried out at in a property in White Hart Street, Thetford, Norfolk, on July 12, last year.

On that occasion items including jewellery, a games console and passport were stolen.

Biddle was originally jailed for two years and eight months in September last year after she admitted taking goods valued at around £6,000 during a burglary in Tinwell Road, Stamford, on July 3, 2019.

She also admitted an attempted burglary in Empingham Road, Stamford, on the same date and a burglary in which a laptop and bank cards were taken from a property in Templars Way, South Witham, on July 30, 2019.

Biddle was linked to the South Witham burglary after she left her mobile phone behind at the scene.

Dianne Mundill, defending Biddle, asked for an updated probation report on her client after telling the court that she appeared to be doing well after being released from prison on licence earlier this year.

“She was released from prison in June,” Miss Mundill told the court. “This offence was in August.”

Miss Mundill said Biddle was also willing to provide help to the police to try and recover items stolen during the Hanthorpe burglary.

“She can give them the locations where items were left,” Miss Mundill added.

Recorder Paul Mann QC adjourned sentence on Biddle until after the trial of Jodie Springer.

But Recorder Mann warned Biddle that she was likely to receive another custodial sentence as she had committed the Hanthorpe burglary while on prison licence.

The Recorder told Biddle: “I will adjourn sentence on you until after the trial of your co-accused in February next year. Hopefully by March you will know your fate.

“In the meantime I have noted your offer to help the police recover the items, and I hope the police take up your offer ”