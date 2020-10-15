Woman threatened with fake gun in supermarket car park

A woman was allegedly threatened with a fake gun in the Asda car park in North Hykeham on Wednesday night.

Two men were seen in the car park in a black Honda Civic at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 14. The front seat passenger reportedly got out of the car and threatened the woman before getting back into the vehicle.

As the car was driving out of the car park, there was another incident involving a silver Audi A3, where the driver of the Honda is alleged to have driven at the Audi.

A 37-year-old man was arrested when officers attended an address at St Peters Avenue in Lincoln on Wednesday night and he remains in custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers recovered an imitation firearm at the address.

Police are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Bradley Hinch, who is wanted on suspicion of conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The force said: “The photograph is four years old, but the detectives dealing with this investigation hope it may help with information that will lead to his arrest.”

Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Asda car park and witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 457 of October 14.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.