Yellow weather warning for rain in Lincolnshire on Wednesday
Southern Lincolnshire to be most affected
The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of Lincolnshire on Wednesday.
The yellow warning will be in place on Wednesday, October 21 between 3am and 2pm, with heavy rain likely to lead to some disruption to travel.
Areas in Lincolnshire affected include Stamford, Bourne, Spalding, Long Sutton, Crowland and parts of Sleaford.
Temperatures are expected to drop to around 14℃ on Wednesday.
The Met Office said to expect the following:
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible