460 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, 14 deaths

There have been 460 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday and 14 COVID-related deaths.

The government’s dashboard on Wednesday evening showed 226 new cases in Lincolnshire, along with 125 in North East Lincolnshire and 109 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures also showed the deaths of six Lincolnshire residents, four North East Lincolnshire residents and four North Lincolnshire resident. They include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

This means there have been 5,385 cases so far this month.

Also, seven COVID-19 related deaths were reported by NHS England in local hospitals, with four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust and three at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Lincoln could join others nationwide in being mass tested for COVID-19 at the end of November, before being sent home for Christmas in a staggered manner.

Also, more than 300 hospital and healthcare staff are currently off work due to coronavirus across Lincolnshire.

Health bosses also confirmed the county’s COVID response team had more than two million items of PPE in stock.

Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health Professor Derek Ward said the national supply chain had improved massively since the first wave of coronavirus and that production increased across the country.

“It means we’ve got a lot of stock held locally we can now distribute if we need it.” He added there had been “lots of learning from the first wave”.

Professor Ward also moved to reassure councillors the vaccine would be safe and urged people to get it when it was available, as he was questioned over the impact of conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media sites.

Across the UK, on Wednesday, cases increased by 22,950 to 1,256,725, while deaths rose by 595 to 50,365.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Wednesday, November 11

17,109 cases (up 460)

10,317 in Lincolnshire (up 226)

3,197 in North Lincolnshire (up 109)

3,595 in North East Lincolnshire (up 125)

540 deaths (up 14)

364 from Lincolnshire (up six)

108 from North Lincolnshire (up four)

82 from North East Lincolnshire (up four)

of which 355 hospital deaths (up seven)

185 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

162 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four)

1,256,725 cases, 50,365 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.