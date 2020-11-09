502 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, three deaths

There have been 502 new coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, and three COVID-related deaths.

The government’s dashboard on Monday evening showed 309 new cases in Lincolnshire, along with 110 in North East Lincolnshire and 83 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures also showed the deaths of one Lincolnshire resident and two in North Lincolnshire. They include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

This means there have been 4,289 cases so far this month.

Also, two COVID-19 related deaths were reported by NHS England in local hospitals, both at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust.

The UK is currently under new lockdown measures. See the full guidance for the new lockdown here.

On Monday morning there were 221 patients with coronavirus in hospitals in Greater Lincolnshire after a weekend which saw one local hospital trust declare a major incident.

Nationally, the first effective coronavirus vaccine was said to be able to prevent the virus in 90% of people. The vaccine had so far been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised until now.

However, in a press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there were still many hurdles to jump before the vaccine could be used.

“I must stress that these are very, very early days,” he said.

“I’ve talked about the distant bugle over the scientific cavalry coming over the brow of the hill.

“Tonight that toot of the bugle is louder, but still some way off. We cannot rely on this news as a solution.”

He also praised a mass testing initiative in Liverpool.

Across the UK, on Monday cases increased by 21,350 to 1,213,363, while deaths rose by 194 to 49,063.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, November 9

16,013 cases (up 502)

9,662 in Lincolnshire (up 309)

2,997 in North Lincolnshire (up 83)

3,354 in North East Lincolnshire (up 110)

525 deaths (up three)

352 from Lincolnshire (up one)

103 from North Lincolnshire (up two)

70 from North East Lincolnshire (up nine)

of which 344 hospital deaths (up two)

180 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

157 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.