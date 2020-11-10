American style bakery to open shop in Lincoln
Baked delights, New York style
A New York style bakehouse selling brownies, cookies and other baked goodies will open a new shop in Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre next month.
42nd East Bakehouse opened a stall at Lincoln Central Market last summer, but after the first lockdown in March the firm decided not to reopen as it was already in discussions with Waterside Shopping Centre.
The Lincoln shop, which is located between the phone and vape stores, is fitted out and ready and was due to open during the week commencing November 2, but this was delayed by lockdown.
It is now hoped it will open on December 2, depending on government guidance.
The Lincoln store has created five new jobs, which in turn has led to two further positions at the Beverley site.
Customers will be able to order in store or via Uber Eats.
In less than a year the firm has already opened two sites in Leeds and Beverley in January and August respectively, with Lincoln to follow in December.
Lincoln shop manager Lee Edwards told The Lincolnite: “We are really excited to go into the Waterside and it will give us more of a high footfall area.
“The market was a great stepping stone for us in Lincoln and we have developed two more sites in Leeds and Beverley in less than a year and. have aspirations to open more next year.