Another record day with 636 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

Coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire are growing at a continued pace, with another single day record on Tuesday — 636 new positive tests.

There were 15 deaths recorded in government figures today taking the region’s tally to 540 in total.

The government’s dashboard on Tuesday evening showed 429 new cases in Lincolnshire, along with 116 in North East Lincolnshire and 91 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures also showed the deaths of six Lincolnshire residents, eight North East Lincolnshire residents and one North Lincolnshire resident. They include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

This means there have been 4,925 cases so far this month.

Also, four COVID-19 related deaths were reported by NHS England in local hospitals, with one each at Lincolnshire’s Community Health Service and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust and two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Lincolnshire has passed 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and North Lincolnshire 3,000 to date.

In other news on Tuesday, a Sleaford gym and two out-of-towners visiting Lincoln were some of the first to get into trouble with police over the new lockdown laws.

The number of coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln has dropped by around half in a week.

Meanwhile, Grantham Hospital will struggle to remain a COVID-free site due to increasing coronavirus cases and admissions to Lincolnshire hospitals, health bosses have said.

Lincolnshire’s public health body are also going to get new powers to carry out more localised test and tracing.

Elsewhere Nottinghamshire, one of Lincolnshire’s main neighbouring counties, could be next for mass testing after a successful trial in Liverpool.

Across the UK, on Tuesday, cases increased by 20,412 to 1,233,775, while deaths rose by 532 to 49,770.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, November 10

16,649 cases (up 636)

10,091 in Lincolnshire (up 429)

3,088 in North Lincolnshire (up 91)

3,470 in North East Lincolnshire (up 116)

540 deaths (up 15)

358 from Lincolnshire (up six)

104 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

78 from North East Lincolnshire (up eight)

of which 348 hospital deaths (up four)

182 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

158 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

1,233,775 cases, 49,770 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.