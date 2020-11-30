Boston has the 2nd highest COVID-19 infection rate in the UK
East Lindsey falls from 4th to 13th place
Boston has the second highest infection rate in the UK, according to government data.
First was Swale, third was Medway, and fourth was Thanet (all Kent districts).
On November 27, Boston’s infection rate was 430.4 per 100,000 of the population. It was 8th in the country.
But on Monday, November 30, the infection rate spiked to 515.9 — that’s nearly double the county average of 270.5, and more than three times the England average of 167.8.
Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “What we have been seeing in Boston is a slow rise mainly across the over 60s age group.
“A significant number of those recorded relate to specific outbreaks that are being managed and controlled, and we would expect to see the 7-day rate reduce accordingly in the next few days if the lockdown measures are succeeding in reducing the overall rate of transmission.”
The highest district in Greater Lincolnshire on November 27 was East Lindsey in fourth place in the UK, with an infection rate of 443.8. It has fallen to 13th place with an infection rate of 333.7 on Monday.
Lincoln City also saw a slight increase in its infection rate from 331.3 on November 27 to 338.4 per 100,000 of the population on Monday.
This comes as 699 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 42 COVID-related deaths being recorded over the weekend.
Councillor Skinner added: “We urge our residents to continue to adhere to the Government messaging and by doing this we can hopefully see the curve flatten and get out of the upcoming tier 3 as soon as we possibly can hopefully in time for the festive celebrations.”