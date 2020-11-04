Care home manager voted North Kesteven council chairman
She is a specialist in dementia care
A local care home manager and former Mayor of North Hykeham has been named as the new chairman of North Kesteven District Council.
Susannah Barker-Milan will hold office for a year alongside her duties as home manager for Swanholme Court Care Home and Eccleshare Court Care & Nursing Home in Lincoln.
She has also previously been mayor North Hykeham and will look to use her new role to raise awareness of mental health and dementia care in the area.
Susannah has over 25 years experience working in health and social care, and has lectured at the University of Lincoln on specialist dementia care.
Two consorts will join Susannah during her time in office, her firefighter husband Wayne Barker and friend Edwin Smith.
Susannah said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed Chairman of North Kesteven District Council.
“As the registered manager of two local care homes, I’ve had first-hand experience of the confusion and frustrations of social distancing and the impact of not being able to see loved ones, especially for older people.
“I hope that I can raise the profile of less-visible services such as dementia care across North Kesteven.”