Council “not messing” with new £150 fines for littering

New fines for littering and dog fouling in Scunthorpe have been introduced by North Lincolnshire Council, with £150 fines now being issued for first time offences.

It comes as a message of zero tolerance for environmental crimes, designed to clamp down on littering and dog fouling in the area.

The council currently spends almost £1 million of taxpayers’ money every year cleaning up littering among other environmental crimes.

The new campaign will aim to encourage people to correctly dispose of their rubbish in one of the 3,000 bins across North Lincolnshire.

It will use slogans and puns on posters around the area to grab attention, including “we’re not messing”, “no ifs and butts” and “show a litter respect”.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are taking an even tougher stance on environmental crime.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy to those people who drop waste on the ground for someone else to collect.

“Residents have voiced their increasing concerns about litter and this new campaign is a real statement of intent; dropping litter and failing to clean up after your dog is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated across our communities.

“Littering is a blight and dog fouling is a health hazard which can cause serious infections, particularly in young people, bringing a host of unpleasant side effects.

“It is antisocial behaviour and there is no room for rubbish excuses.”