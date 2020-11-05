Crew Clothing to open new shop in Lincoln
It will create six new jobs
Work is underway as a premium British lifestyle brand prepares to open a new shop in Lincoln.
Crew Clothing Company will move into the unit formerly occupied by Laura Ashley on Lincoln High Street.
Laura Ashley went into administration back in March, blaming coronavirus for financial troubles.
Crew Clothing Company confirmed on its website that the new shop on 310 High Street is “coming soon”, while workers have been seen outside the store painting and putting up signage.
All non-essential retail shops closed as the second national lockdown began on Thursday, but the firm told The Lincolnite that it is hoping to open the store as soon as it is allowed to do so, and with safety measures and social distancing in place.
The new store will create six jobs.
Crew Clothing Company, which was founded in the back of a windsurfing shop in Salcombe in the early 1990s, has 86 stores across the country as well as online here.
The company describes itself as “the go-to British lifestyle brand for classic style with a coastal twist” and sells stylish menswear, womenswear, footwear, kids wear and accessories.