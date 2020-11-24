Eight more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday

A further eight Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on November 24 that it is working with 133 schools. Other schools reportedly have cases, but are not currently on the county council’s official list.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Carlton Road Academy (Boston), Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Huntingtower Academy (Grantham), Sutterton Fourfields Academy (Boston), Sutton on Sea Primary School, Tetney Primary School, The National Junior School (Grantham) and Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham).

Seven of those eight remain open, but Harlaxton Primary School has temporarily closed its site to all students for two weeks after confirming five cases of coronavirus.

The schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), South View Community Primary School (Crowland), and Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham).

Meanwhile, Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall and Spalding Parish School have both been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 133 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

Carlton Road Academy, Boston

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston

Huntingtower Academy, Grantham

Sutterton Fourfields Academy, Boston

Sutton on Sea Primary School

Tetney Primary School

The National Junior School, Grantham

Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham (closed)

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary School

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Junior School

Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham

Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)

North Thoresby Primary Academy

The Priory School, Spalding

Washingborough Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding

St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham

Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Boston Pioneers Academy

Chapel St Leonards Primary School

Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Great Steeping Primary School (closed)

Cranwell Primary School

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham

Billingborough Primary School

Holton Le Clay Junior School

Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School

Stamford College

Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen

Long Sutton County Primary School

St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford

Stamford Welland Academy

Boston Grammar School

Wygate Park Academy, Spalding

Waddington All Saints Academy

Lincoln Castle Academy

Potterhanworth Primary School

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa

Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy

Corringham Primary School

The John Fielding School, Boston

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Nettleham Infants and Nursery School

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases, according to the latest data available from November 22.

Limes Play and Learn, Louth

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery has not yet appeared on the council’s list.