Eight more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday
Nine schools are closed
A further eight Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 24 that it is working with 133 schools. Other schools reportedly have cases, but are not currently on the county council’s official list.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Carlton Road Academy (Boston), Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Huntingtower Academy (Grantham), Sutterton Fourfields Academy (Boston), Sutton on Sea Primary School, Tetney Primary School, The National Junior School (Grantham) and Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham).
Seven of those eight remain open, but Harlaxton Primary School has temporarily closed its site to all students for two weeks after confirming five cases of coronavirus.
The schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), South View Community Primary School (Crowland), and Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham).
Meanwhile, Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall and Spalding Parish School have both been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 133 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- Carlton Road Academy, Boston
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
- Huntingtower Academy, Grantham
- Sutterton Fourfields Academy, Boston
- Sutton on Sea Primary School
- Tetney Primary School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham (closed)
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary School
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
- St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Boston Pioneers Academy
- Chapel St Leonards Primary School
- Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Spalding Grammar School
- Great Steeping Primary School (closed)
- Cranwell Primary School
- Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham
- Billingborough Primary School
- Holton Le Clay Junior School
- Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School
- Stamford College
- Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen
- Long Sutton County Primary School
- St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford
- Stamford Welland Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Wygate Park Academy, Spalding
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Potterhanworth Primary School
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa
- Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy
- Corringham Primary School
- The John Fielding School, Boston
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Nettleham Infants and Nursery School
Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases, according to the latest data available from November 22.
- Limes Play and Learn, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery has not yet appeared on the council’s list.