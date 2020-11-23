Lincoln
Extinction Rebellion ‘rebrand’ Lincoln banks in protest

Campaign against fossil fuel funding
The posters call banks such as HSBC "the world's local climate destroyer." | Photo: Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire

Cash machines at banks in Lincoln have been covered in stickers and posters by Extinction Rebellion, criticising their funding of fossil fuels.

The climate change activist group “decorated” the cash points from Barclays and HSBC on Lincoln High Street.

The posters and stickers flag up funding companies such as Adani, who are building a controversial coal mine in Australia.

A rebrand for Barclays, as Extinction Rebellion refer to them as ‘Sharklays’. | Photo: Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire

Extinction Rebellion claim that Barclays and HSBC are the top two European funders of fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016.

The agreement is a pledge to strengthen the global response to climate change, but Barclays provided £95.2 billion to carbon-insensitive companies and projects in the last four years.

Damning reminders on ATM machines in Lincoln. | Photo: Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire

Previously Extinction Rebellion plastered 17 petrol stations in the city with warnings about fossil fuel burning.

Rosemary Robinson, a local Lincolnshire XR activist, said: “These banks are knowingly investing in companies that are continuing their assault on the earth.

“Their pursuit of profit jeopardises all life on earth, including humans. I support this action against the banks because I want my children and grandchildren to have a life worth living.”

