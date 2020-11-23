Extinction Rebellion ‘rebrand’ Lincoln banks in protest
Campaign against fossil fuel funding
Cash machines at banks in Lincoln have been covered in stickers and posters by Extinction Rebellion, criticising their funding of fossil fuels.
The climate change activist group “decorated” the cash points from Barclays and HSBC on Lincoln High Street.
The posters and stickers flag up funding companies such as Adani, who are building a controversial coal mine in Australia.
Extinction Rebellion claim that Barclays and HSBC are the top two European funders of fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016.
The agreement is a pledge to strengthen the global response to climate change, but Barclays provided £95.2 billion to carbon-insensitive companies and projects in the last four years.
Previously Extinction Rebellion plastered 17 petrol stations in the city with warnings about fossil fuel burning.
Rosemary Robinson, a local Lincolnshire XR activist, said: “These banks are knowingly investing in companies that are continuing their assault on the earth.
“Their pursuit of profit jeopardises all life on earth, including humans. I support this action against the banks because I want my children and grandchildren to have a life worth living.”