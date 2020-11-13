Former scout leader jailed for over 20 sex attacks on young girl

An elderly paedophile may spend the rest of his life in custody after he was jailed for six years at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.

John Pycock, a former scout leader, admitted three charges involving sex attacks on a young girl when he appeared in court on November 13.

Pycock was previously jailed for 51 months back in June 2014 when he pleaded guilty to five offences involving sexual assaults on young boys, but had been released from that sentence when the latest offences came to light.

Recorder Simon King told Pycock that he had devastated the life of his latest victim.

The Recorder said: “There is no question in my mind that custody is the only option in your case. The sentence I pass reflects the revulsion and disgust that society will view behaviour of this sort.”

Pycock, 79, formerly of Fiskerton near Lincoln, but now living in Winn Street, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault by penetration and a further charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences occurred on dates between August 2007 and August 2012. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said the girl was sexually assaulted on more than 20 occasions starting when she was just seven years old.

She revealed what happened to a friend and then to her mother leading to the arrest of Pycock in the summer of last year.

“He made full admissions when he was interviewed. He said he told himself that he must stop and he shouldn’t do it but it continued and happened on numerous occasions.”

Miss Pritchard said the victim has suffered serious mental health problems as a result of what happened to her.

Sunil Khanna, in mitigation, said: “He is now 79 and is losing sight in his right eye. He is concerned that he will not see the end of his sentence.

“He is ashamed for his actions and he wants to apologise to the victim. He knows that he has ruined her life.

“He gave in to temptation. He accepts that what he did was wholly wrong.”

Mr Khanna said that Pycock’s wife, who is in poor health, asked him to leave their home when the latest offences came to light but he has been returning to the property to help care for her since the start of the lockdown.