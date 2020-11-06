Gainsborough cinema plans to get green light

Plans for a new four-screen cinema in the centre of Gainsborough are set to get the green light next week.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee will be asked on Wednesday to approve Savoy Cinema’s proposal to demolish the former Lindsey Shopping Centre and build the multiplex, along with car parking and three commercial units.

The units would be able to be used as shops, offices or food and drink related buildings.

In a report before members, council officers said: “The proposal would improve and enhance the town bringing a much needed leisure economy which is limited in the present time.”

The Linsey Centre site in the Market Place has been empty ever since Oldrids left in early 2018.

It is hoped the development could create 25 new jobs and add £1.3million to the local economy each year.

The authority has received several letters in support of the build.

One Nelson Street resident said: “This is an excellent proposal to bring a much needed leisure facility to the centre of our town.

“The proposed facades are in keeping with the overall atmosphere of the market square and open up the sight lines to and from the Market Square and Marshall’s Yard.

“This can only aid the prosperity of both the town centre and the wider Lidl and Marshall’s Yard areas.”

However some have raised concerns over the materials and cladding design of the build.

If the council grants planning permission, Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel branch and the Post Office would both need to move elsewhere.