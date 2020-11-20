Italian chef joins new pizza takeaway in Lincoln

It is part of an expansion at Hot Masala

A new pizza takeaway opened in the Monks Road area of Lincoln on Friday, with an Italian-born chef at the helm.

Indian takeaway Hot Masala reopened under new management with Mr Singh back in May and he is expanding his offering with Bello Pizza in the downstairs of the building.

Cristiano Grandi, who is from Rome and moved to Lincoln less than a week ago, will cook food at Bello Pizza inspired by his home country.

Cristiano moved to Lincoln after seven years in London, where he worked at two hotels in the capital and as a head and pizza chef at the Royal Artisan Bakery in Westminster.

He will bring authentic Italian recipes to the menu, with handmade dough for the pizzas, as well as homemade fresh burgers and kebabs.

His favourite pizza on the menu is the Bello Meat Special, which includes pepperoni, salami, ham, spicy beef, onion and cheese.

Bello Pizza will initially be open 4.30pm-11pm six days a week and it created three to four new jobs.

Orders can be placed by calling 01522 536030, online here, and it will also be on Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats in the coming days. It will deliver to within a three mile radius.

Business owner Mr Singh told The Lincolnite: “We had a massive success with Hot Masala and had the space downstairs to convert into a kitchen which I thought about when I opened the Indian.

“I have tried pizzas and kebabs in various places and we have decided to go a bit more top end because I believe others use cheaper ingredients to save cost.

“I know it’s all about cost so we have done a deal with a supplier which will only supply us the best meat and pizza toppings and our chefs will also make fresh dough daily to keep the great taste. I have employed an Italian pizza chef from Rome and his pizzas are amazing.”