It’s all smiles as Harriet & George expand in Asia

Lincoln based international property firm Harriet & George opened a new office in Punjab, India.

COVID-19 has not made doing international business easy, however Toby Taylor from Harriet & George Legal Consultants has bucked the trend to expand their portfolio.

Toby said: “We knew early on this year wasn’t going to be easy, so we grabbed the 2020 business season with both hands and shook a few lumps of gold out of it. We have never been shy about getting in a fight.

“Despite COVID-19’s nasty little appearance stage left we were not deterred.”

H&G have joined forces with the Chima family to open their first Asian office, which is due to open in Ludhiana (Punjab) in January 2021.

“Joining forces with the Chima Dynasty is an honour. Grandfather Chima was the personal body guard to the President of India and the family are now serious players in Indian real estate development.”

H&G will be advising, locating and managing all of the groups property holding and all new European business from next year.