Lincoln Cathedral to livestream remembrance service
A slightly different Remembrance Sunday
This year’s remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral will be streamed on social media for people to watch, due to COVID-19 lockdown.
Ordinarily this event is full to capacity with people, but new coronavirus guidelines and a second national lockdown has made this impossible in 2020.
The cathedral won’t cancel the event, but it will now go ahead via a livestream on the cathedral’s Facebook page, beginning at 10.40am on Sunday, November 8.
Staple moments of the event will remain a part of the service even under lockdown regulations, with poppies falling from the roof to honour those who gave their lives in battle during the war.
It had been originally planned as a socially distanced service, with a limited number of places allocated to people in a draw, but restrictions on public events has ended these plans.
If you plan to watch along, you can check the order of service here and sing or read along to the hymns and prayers being said.