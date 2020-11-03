Lincoln cycling club lifting spirits during pandemic

A cycling club formed in Lincoln during the first lockdown now has 80 members who will continue to support each other and the wider community after restrictions tighten on Thursday.

Jonathan Codling formed COBL – Cathedral on Bailgate Lincoln – alongside Tom Batchelor, Maria Elianna-Constantinou, Jamie Clark, Tom Austen, Benjamin Mills, Luke Wiggs, Adam Townsend, Ian Maynard and Will Richardson.

The club was founded in June before an official launch night at the Duke William pub in the Bailgate in August. It helps cyclists find their feet and get the right equipment and gives advice on training methods, as well as members going on rides together.

The team’s kit, designed by Tom Austen, reflects the cobbled streets of the Bailgate and the stone of Lincoln Cathedral, where they start and finish all their rides.

The mixed sex club has been riding together in groups of six around Lincoln, and is now up to 80 members ranging from aged 15 to over 60.

In the summer the club has three rides a week on a Monday and Wednesday evening and a Saturday morning, but this will temporarily stop once the second national lockdown begins on Thursday.

Instead of letting it dampen their spirits, the club is taking steps to support its members and the wider community through the next period of isolation.

The club hopes to offer services such as food deliveries and care packages to help the local community.

Jonathan, who is a Commission Engineer at Siemens, told The Lincolnite that there will be an Instagram live blog every Friday at 7.30pm with guest speakers on topics including dealing with mental health and recovering from injuries.

The club will run two virtual rides from 6.30pm-7.30pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings via the Zwift app and anyone wishing to join the club should email [email protected].

Jonathan, who has been involved in cycling for eight years, told The Lincolnite: “The beauty of the club is the range of abilities and that it caters for everyone.

“We are getting people from all walks of Lincoln coming together and it is a special club with such a melting pot of characters that is opening up people’s attitudes on different things.

“The club was born out of isolation and most members wouldn’t have got into it had it not been for isolation. The club has provided a level of normality and excitement and we have built a great community that we want to keep going.

“As I got to know each member I realised how important it had been to so many. We have supported each other through an unprecedented time, it’s been a real positive to such a bleak year. Now we’re heading into a second lockdown it’s more important than ever to keep this movement growing and allow the members a platform to support each other.

“The ethos of the club is supporting local independent business owners of Lincoln, join all these people together and build that in the city. I work all over the world and want Lincoln to be a role model for other clubs across the rest of the country.”