Lincoln headteacher tests positive for coronavirus

The headteacher and some staff at a school in Lincoln have tested positive for coronavirus.

St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy on Western Avenue in Lincoln sent a letter to parents/carers on Tuesday, November 3, saying a small number of staff, including headteacher Mrs R V Le Caplain, tested positive, and several others are self-isolating.

As a result there has been a reduction in the staffing available in school to support and supervise students.

The St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Multi Academy Trust has deployed Matt Turton, Director of Performance and Standards, to deputise for the headteacher in her absence.

With effect from Thursday, November 5 all students must wear a non-patterned face covering, which should be worn when entering the school site.

The only time when students are permitted not to wear a face covering is inside of the classroom and in their social areas.

An individual resealable plastic bag should be used to store the face covering when not in use.

The school will also close the Year 10 bubble for three days from Wednesday, November 4 until Friday, November 6.

This means all Year 10 students will access their learning remotely.

The school said: “We anticipate students will return to school as normal on Monday, November 9. However, please check the school website for updates.

“This does not impact on any other year groups who should continue to come to school as normal.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England and will continue to keep you updated.”